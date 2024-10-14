Kevin O'Leary endorses Elon Musk to lead government efficiency commission: 'Release the hounds'

Kevin O'Leary is throwing his full support behind the idea of Elon Musk charging up a government efficiency commission if President Trump receives a second term in the White House, and the "Shark Tank" star says he would pay to see it happen.

The entrepreneur and chairman of O'Leary Ventures told FOX Business' "The Big Money Show" on Monday that the proposal floated by Musk and agreed to by Trump should appeal to Americans on both sides of the political aisle, and that the Tesla CEO has the skills to oversee it.

O'Leary said there has always been "fat" in the federal government, but "no one's really taken a knife to it" yet. He then said there are "always people with great ideas, but executional skills are almost impossible to find. Every idea that Musk brings to the market he executes on, including catching a giant rocket out of space."

KEVIN O'LEARY SHARES THE BIGGEST LESSON LEARNED ON HIS INVESTING ‘JOURNEY’

O'Leary pointed to Musk's SpaceX making engineering history on Sunday during a test flight of the massive Starship rocket, catching the returning booster with mechanical arms dubbed "chopsticks" as it descended back to the launch pad.

"Those are called executional skills," O'Leary said. "I would pay to see the movie where they unleash Elon Musk on the federal government in looking for efficiencies. That is a great idea. I 100% endorse this. He would do a fantastic job for every single taxpayer. Release the hounds. Let's go."

KEVIN O'LEARY: I'M NOT PARTISAN, ‘I’M LOOKING AT THE TRACK RECORD'

During an appearance on "Sunday Morning Futures" over the weekend, Trump told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo that Musk wants to be in charge of cost-cutting for his administration, and the former president said he would create a new position for Musk to do so because the entrepreneur does not have time to hold a traditional cabinet position.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"He's running a big business," Trump said of Musk. "You can't just say, 'Oh, I think I'm going to the cabinet.' Other people can. He can't, but he runs a little bit different in that sense. And besides that, I want him to send the rocket up to Mars. He's made me a promise he'll get to Mars before the end of my administration."