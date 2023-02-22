Elon Musk, Gavin Newsom announce Tesla's new engineering HQ in California

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Tesla CEO Elon Musk teamed up to hold a join press conference Wednesday, announcing the electric vehicle giant's global engineering headquarters will be in California.

The two men held a gathering in front of the former Hewlett Packard headquarters in Palo Alto to reveal that Tesla's engineering department will be taking over the building in a move Musk said he is "very excited" about.

Musk famously moved Tesla's corporate headquarters from Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, in 2021, and moved from California to the Lone Star state, himself. He previously slammed California for "overregulation, overlitigation, overtaxation."

GAVIN NEWSOM PREDICTED MASSIVE BUDGET DEFICIT FOR CALIFORNIA. REALITY WAS EVEN WORSE, ANALYSIS FINDS

But Newsom and Musk celebrated together during their announcement Wednesday.

Newsom said, "It's a point of pride — always has been — that Tesla is a California company, started right here." Musk went on to note the California governor was "one of the first people to buy a Tesla Roadster back in the day."

Despite his move to Texas, Musk's business empire has still maintained a significant footprint in California.

MUSK'S $55B PAY PACKAGE CONTINUES TO BE SCRUTINIZED IN COURT

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 200.86 +3.49 +1.77%

The billionaire said during the presser that Tesla's manufacturing plant in Fremont, California, is "the highest-output automotive plant in North America," set to churn out roughly 600,000 cars this year.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Musk also owns social media giant Twitter, located in San Francisco, California.

Reuters contributed to this report.