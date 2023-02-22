Expand / Collapse search
Tesla

Elon Musk, Gavin Newsom announce Tesla's new engineering HQ in California

The Tesla CEO and California governor teamed up for a press conference

The Future Fund managing partner Gary Black provides insight on investing in the electric vehicle company on 'Making Money.'

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Tesla CEO Elon Musk teamed up to hold a join press conference Wednesday, announcing the electric vehicle giant's global engineering headquarters will be in California.

The two men held a gathering in front of the former Hewlett Packard headquarters in Palo Alto to reveal that Tesla's engineering department will be taking over the building in a move Musk said he is "very excited" about.

Gavin Newsom Elon Musk press conference

California Gov. Gavin Newsom joins Tesla CEO Elon Musk to announce the EV-maker's global engineering headquarters will be in California. (FOX Business screengrab / Fox News)

Musk famously moved Tesla's corporate headquarters from Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, in 2021, and moved from California to the Lone Star state, himself. He previously slammed California for "overregulation, overlitigation, overtaxation."

But Newsom and Musk celebrated together during their announcement Wednesday.

former HP headquarters in California

A pedestrian walks past Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Inc.'s then-headquarters in Palo Alto, California, on Monday, May 22, 2016. Elon Musk and Gavin Newsom announced Tesla will be taking over the building for the automaker's global engineering headquar (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Newsom said, "It's a point of pride — always has been — that Tesla is a California company, started right here." Musk went on to note the California governor was "one of the first people to buy a Tesla Roadster back in the day."

Despite his move to Texas, Musk's business empire has still maintained a significant footprint in California. 

Tesla factory in fremont california

A Tesla vehicle drives past Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, May 11, 2020. Musk said Wednesday the plant is set to turn out roughly 600,000 cars this year. (REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

The billionaire said during the presser that Tesla's manufacturing plant in Fremont, California, is "the highest-output automotive plant in North America," set to churn out roughly 600,000 cars this year.

Musk also owns social media giant Twitter, located in San Francisco, California.

Reuters contributed to this report.