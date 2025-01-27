Elon Musk's DOGE makes another hiring push

The Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is making another hiring push, asking for "world-class talent" to apply to work for the government cost-cutting initiative – and making it easier to apply than before.

DOGE, voluntarily led by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, has officially launched a webpage where candidates may fill out an application to join the team, after launching its website last week. Prior to the hiring page, DOGE was accepting applications through X direct messages.

"The DOGE Team is looking for world-class talent to work long hours identifying/eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse," DOGE said in a message on X on Sunday. "These are full-time, salaried positions for software engineers, InfoSec engineers, financial analysts, HR professionals, and, in general, all competent/caring people."

When DOGE officially opened hiring in November, the initiative asked for "super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80+ hours per week on unglamorous cost-cutting," to apply, saying none of the positions would be paid.

However, DOGE announced earlier this month that it is currently recruiting a "very small number" of full-time salaried software and info security engineers. The account also posted on Dec. 27 that it plans to hire for full-time human resources, IT and finance positions.

DOGE, which President Donald Trump officially established via executive order upon his return to the White House last week, aims to slash government waste and provide increased transparency when it comes to government spending.

Some of the cuts proposed by Musk include simplifying the U.S. tax code, auditing the Pentagon, ending federal employees’ remote work, reevaluating expired congressional programs, modernizing IT systems and protecting federal health care and Social Security benefits, to name a few.

For now, DOGE is operating out of glass-walled office space in Washington, D.C., leased by SpaceX, about four blocks away from the White House. DOGE employees are required to come to the office and work in person.

