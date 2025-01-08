Musk, Ramaswamy unveil the DOGE full-time, salaried roles they're trying to fill

It turns out that some of the inaugural Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) positions won't be volunteer-based after all.

On its X account Monday, DOGE announced it is currently recruiting a "very small number" of full-time salaried software and info security engineers. The account also posted on Dec. 27 that it plans to hire for full-time human resources, IT and finance positions.

"If interested, please DM us a few bullet points demonstrating exceptional ability, and your cell phone number," the post reads.

For the HR, IT and finance applicants, they're asked to send the DOGE X account their resume and "why you are interested in DOGE."

The newly created Department of Government Efficiency is preparing to roll out once the Trump administration is sworn in with the stated goal of slashing government waste and providing increased transparency when it comes to government spending.

DOGE is not a Cabinet-level department but rather a blue-ribbon committee outside of the government that will be tasked with examining issues of government spending, waste, efficiency and operations.

Proponents of DOGE, headed by Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, have suggested that $2 trillion in government waste can be cut from the federal budget through the reduction of spending, eliminating government programs and trimming the federal workforce.

In a FOX Business interview on "Varney & Co." last month, Musk's mother, Maye Musk, clarified that the co-chairs themselves will not be paid for their government-related work.

"[Elon and Ramaswamy] also want to share their expertise with [Trump], and they're volunteering, they don't need an income," Maye told Stuart Varney. "They're just volunteering to help in certain areas where they're in expertise. And I just glow when I hear all that."

"And everybody's volunteering," Maye had added on DOGE’s workforce, "to help [Elon] and Vivek."

Some of the spending cut proposals by Musk and Ramaswamy include simplifying the U.S. tax code, auditing the Pentagon, ending federal employees’ remote work, reevaluating expired congressional programs, modernizing IT systems and protecting federal health care and Social Security benefits – to name a few.

For now, DOGE is operating out of glass-walled office space in Washington leased by SpaceX, another Musk-owned company, about four blocks away from the White House.

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.