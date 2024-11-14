Musk and Ramaswamy's DOGE opens hiring on X

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which President-elect Trump put Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy in charge of, announced on Thursday that it is opening up hiring to interested candidates.

DOGE wrote in a post on Musk-owned X that those who want to work on its cost-cutting push should send their resumes via direct message on X. To send a DM to the DOGE account, users are currently required to be verified, which entails at least an $8-per-month premium X subscription.

"We are very grateful to the thousands of Americans who have expressed interest in helping us at DOGE. We don't need more part-time idea generators. We need super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80+ hours per week on unglamorous cost-cutting," DOGE wrote.

"If that's you, DM this account with your CV. Elon & Vivek will review the top 1% of applicants."

In response to an X user who observed the "unbridled enthusiasm of wanting to be part of something of profound historical significance" that will require a "monumental amount of tedious super-high quality work," Musk noted that DOGE workers won't be paid for their efforts to cut spending and streamline government.

Musk remarked, "Indeed, this will be tedious work, make lots of enemies & compensation is zero. What a great deal!"

Ramaswamy, founder of Roivant Sciences , said in a Thursday post on X, "If it doesn't advance the interests of American citizens, we're putting it on the chopping block. Amazingly, there are a number of programs whose authorization from Congress has *already expired* yet $$$ still flows out the door. That needs to end next year."

Trump announced on Tuesday that Musk and Ramaswamy will lead DOGE and work to "dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations , cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies."

"It will become, potentially, 'The Manhattan Project' of our time," the announcement said. "Republican politicians have dreamed about the objectives of 'DOGE' for a very long time. To drive this kind of drastic change, the Department of Government Efficiency will provide advice and guidance from outside of Government, and will partner with the White House and Office of Management & Budget to drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before," Trump's statement said.

The president-elect's announcement added that under the leadership of Musk and Ramaswamy, DOGE will conclude their work by July 4, 2026 – the date of the U.S. semiquincentennial.

"A smaller Government, with more efficiency and less bureaucracy, will be the perfect gift to America on the 250th Anniversary of The Declaration of Independence," Trump added. "I am confident they will succeed!"