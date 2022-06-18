Elon Musk says Biden, Democratic Party 'controlled by unions': 'Next-level insanity'

Elon Musk criticized the Democratic Party in the second part of a long-form interview with the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley club.

Musk took the opportunity to explain his feelings about the Democratic Party, their relationship to labor unions, and Tesla's exclusion from a White House electric vehicles event because the company is not unionized.

Musk took particular issue with the Democratic Party's strong relationship with union leadership.

"The general public is not aware of the degree to which unions control the Democratic Party. One does not need to speculate on this point," Musk told the interviewers.

Neither of Musk's two most prominent enterprises – Tesla and SpaceX – are unionized. Musk has attributed this to the "negative unemployment" in the Bay Area — typically, workers at Tesla have multiple other job offers they can pursue, Musk claims.

He continued, "Last year, Biden held an EV summit where Tesla was explicitly not allowed to come, but the [United Auto Workers] was. So, Tesla has made two-thirds of all the electric vehicles in the United States."

The UAW is one of the most well-organized and politically powerful unions in the United States, with influence in both political parties.

"So, deliberately excluding us from an EV summit at the White House — but including UAW — tells you everything you need to know," Musk said.

He reiterated, "They have so much power over the White House that they can exclude Tesla from an EV summit — insane."

Musk took issue with Biden praising GM CEO Mary Barra at the EV summit for leading the "EV revolution," in a quarter where GM delivered just 26 electric vehicles. "That's some next-level insanity," Musk said.

The Tesla CEO has made his distaste for the UAW known in the past.

In March, he made a jab at the United Auto Workers over embezzlement charges against one of its former officials.

Reacting to the news, Musk quipped that UAW’s slogan ought to be: "Fighting for the right to embezzle money from autoworkers."

