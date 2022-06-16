Tesla raises model prices amid global supply-chain shortage

Tesla raised its car model prices again in the U.S. as global chain-supply issues continue.

Thursday prices on the car site showed prices were hiked as much as $6,000, according to Electrek.

The largest price increase was on the Model X Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive, with its price tag jumping from $114,990 to $120,990. The Model S saw the second-biggest price hike of $5,000, going from $99,990 to $104,990. Tesla's most affordable option, the Model 3, had the smallest price hike of the lineup, going from $54,490 to $57,990.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 699.00 +36.33 +5.48%

The recent price hike comes as raw material prices have soared, including the aluminum used in cars.

ELON MUSK SAYS TESLA ACCELERATING PRODUCTION OF MODEL Y VEHICLES AMID INCREASED DEMAND

Tesla had already increased prices in April and March of this year, also citing supply-chain issues and increasing inflation.

MUSK SAYS TESLA TO PAUSE HIRING, WANTS TO CUT 10% OF STAFF: REPORT

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been vocal about rising inflation and the supply-chain crisis, prompting layoffs at the electric car company. Musk previously predicted a recession, saying it was "actually a good thing."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

CoinDesk exec Pete Pachal spoke with FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo, saying Musk's layoff announcement could be the "worst… in history" due to the "bad" economy.

Reuters contributed to this report.