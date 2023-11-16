Elon Musk accuses ADL of spreading anti-White hatred in latest controversial X posts

Elon Musk is enveloped in controversy again after he appeared to endorse an antisemitic post on his social media platform X.

The billionaire Tesla CEO, who is feuding with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) over its claims of rampant antisemitism on X, appeared to respond with agreement to a post that claimed Jewish communities have spread "hatred against whites."

"You have said the actual truth," Musk wrote on Wednesday.

"The ADL unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel," he continued in another post. "This is because they cannot, by their own tenets, criticize the minority groups who are their primary threat," he wrote, apparently referring to Palestinians and Arabs who have called for Jihad against Israel.

"It is not right and it needs to stop," Musk added.

Then, in response to a critic who accused Musk and the original poster of generalizing the Jewish community, the billionaire conceded, "[T]his does not extend to all Jewish communities, but it is also not just limited to ADL."

"And, at the risk of being repetitive, I am deeply offended by ADL’s messaging and any other groups who push de facto anti-white racism or anti-Asian racism or racism of any kind," he wrote.

In another post on Wednesday, Musk voiced agreement with a commentator who posted that White people are not allowed "to be proud of their race" and that White people have been "brainwashed" into believing the "false narrative" that their history is "worse" than that of other races.

"Yeah, this is super messed up," Musk wrote. "Time for this nonsense to end and shame ANYONE who perpetuates these lies!"

Several users on X condemned Musk's posts as antisemitic, noting that it comes as Jewish people worldwide are still reeling from the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel, in which Hamas members infiltrated the Jewish state and massacred more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took some 240 hostages back to Gaza.

Global antisemitism has been on the rise since Israel began bombarding the Gaza Strip in a war to eradicate Hamas and free the hostages, which has resulted in thousands of Palestinian civilian casualties. U.S. and Israeli officials say Hamas hides military targets behind civilian infrastructure, including schools, homes and hospitals.

Musk threatened to file a lawsuit against the ADL in September, claiming the human rights organization had falsely accused him and X's platform of spreading antisemitism. He has made several posts critical of the ADL's work and claimed the organization's pressure on advertisers to boycott X has led to a 60% decrease in advertising revenue for X Corp. — a claim industry analysts have disputed.

The ADL has released several reports hammering X since Musk's takeover.

Six months after Musk’s acquisition, the ADL said in May that then-Twitter content moderation "missed the mark," allowing reinstated previously banned accounts to connect "through shared antisemitism and other hate." The ADL Center for Technology and Society said it "has found Twitter does not enforce its policies on antisemitism, even when flagged content openly incites violence."

ADL also took issue with how in April, Twitter "quietly rolled back the section of its Hateful Conduct Policy that prohibits users from abusing transgender people."

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement on Sept. 5 that Musk's attacks on his organization were "highly toxic" and "antisemitic."

X CEO Linda Yaccarino has worked to repair the company's image and emphasize that X opposes hate speech.

"X opposes antisemitism in all its forms," Yaccarino posted on Sept. 8. "Antisemitism is evil and X will always work to fight it on our platform. And X is also always open to proactively working together in that fight with all groups."

Fox Business' Danielle Wallace and Reuters contributed to this report.