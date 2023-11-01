Elon Musk weighs in on massive migrant caravan headed to US-Mexico border: 'Staggering'

Tech billionaire Elon Musk weighed in Wednesday on the massive migrant caravan headed to the U.S.-Mexico border. Taking to his platform X, formerly Twitter, Musk replied to a video showing what appeared to be thousands of migrants marching through a southern Mexican town and along a highway.

The account End Wokeness captioned a video posted to its 1.8 million followers, "While they have us distracted, a massive caravan is marching to storm our border. This is not a crisis. It’s an invasion."

In response, Musk wrote, "The scale of illegal immigration across the US southern border is staggering."

Irineo Mújica, one of the organizers of the caravan, told Real America’s Voice that Latin American countries "are conspiring against the United States" and "fueling" the flow of migrants northward through the Darien Gap between Panama and Columbia and up through Mexico to the U.S. border.

Compared to former President Donald Trump, Mújica assessed that the Biden administration "has dropped the ball," allowing immigration to be "weaponized" by politicians like Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Colombian President Gustavo Petro to demand funding from the United States.

Mújica estimated about 5,000 migrants set out on foot Monday from Mexico’s main migrant processing center in the city of Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border, and, at times, were being escorted by police and ambulances to keep them from blocking roadways.

Musk, whose companies have been making increasing investments in Texas and purchasing land there, visited the U.S.-Mexico border in Eagle Pass during a highly publicized trip in September with Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas. Wearing a cowboy hat, Musk broadcast live video to X of a scene that included dozens of detained migrants and spoke of immigration issues.

NBC reported it had been viewed over 22 million times.

Mújica, who is calling for transit visas that would allow the migrants to cross Mexico and reach the U.S. border, told The Associated Press migrants are often forced to live on the streets in squalid conditions in Tapachula. The AP assessed that Monday's march was among the largest since June 2022.

U.S. border officials have estimated as many as 10,000 migrants have arrived there in recent weeks.

Panamanian figures indicate more than 420,000 migrants, aided by Colombian smugglers, had passed through the Darien Gap this year to date, according to the AP, and politicians, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams, have visited the region to urge migrants there not to continue on to his U.S. city.