Elon Musk's story to get the Hollywood movie treatment

Hollywood wants to adapt Elon Musk’s life into a film.

A24 landed a movie option to develop a flick centered on the serial entrepreneur who leads Tesla and Space as CEO and owns X, the social media platform that used to go by Twitter, Puck first reported.

The film company will use the book "Elon Musk" by author Walter Isaacson as its source material.

A source familiar with the project confirmed Puck’s reporting to FOX Business.

Isaacson, also behind books like "Steve Jobs," "Leonardo Da Vinci" and "The Innovators," had access to Musk and many people in the billionaire’s circle over two years as part of his efforts to create the Simon & Schuster-published Musk biography. It debuted in mid-September.

A24 had come out on top of other big hitters in the film industry trying to score the rights to Isaacson’s "Elon Musk," according to the source.

Darren Aronofsky, who made "The Whale" in collaboration with A24, will serve as the movie’s director, the source said. Protozoa Pictures, the production company he created, also has involvement.

"Glad Darren is doing it," Musk posted late last week. "He is one of the best."

Isaacson commented on Aronofsky during a Friday appearance on "The Evening Edit."

"The good thing is to have Darren Aronofsky as the director," the author told the FOX Business Network show. "This book is about somebody that has accomplished amazing things but has many psychological depths, so he’s the director to do it."

"I know they’re kicking around a lot of actors. I’m not a Hollywood person, so I’m not sure. I love Benedict Cumberbatch in the ‘Imitation Game,’ but that might not be the right person, but he’s a smart actor. You want somebody who’s gonna be smart and psychologically deep," Isaacson said about who he’d like to play Musk.

The author saw his book about Apple co-founder Steve Jobs turned into content for the silver screen about eight years ago.

Musk, the subject of his latest work, had a personal fortune worth an estimated $247.3 billion as of Wednesday evening, according to Forbes. He holds the title of the world’s richest individual.

The approximately 715 million Tesla shares he owned as of the end of March significantly contributed to his massive net worth.