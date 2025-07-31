Expand / Collapse search
Delta Air Lines
Delta flight diverted to Minneapolis after severe turbulence, leaving 25 people on board hospitalized

'The aircraft, an Airbus A330-900, landed safely at MSP, and medical personnel met the flight upon arrival to evaluate customers and crew,' Delta said

FOX Business Flash top headlines for July 30

A Delta Air Lines flight was diverted to Minneapolis on Wednesday night after experiencing "significant turbulence" that led to 25 people being transported to local hospitals, according to the airline.

Delta flight DL56 was carrying 275 passengers and 13 crew members from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam when it was forced to divert to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport after the flight "encountered significant turbulence while en route."

The flight was diverted to Minneapolis at 6:43 p.m. and landed safely around 7:45 p.m., according to Flight Aware.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-900 passenger aircraft

Delta flight DL56 was carrying 275 passengers and 13 crew members from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam when it was forced to divert to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. (Getty Images)

"The aircraft, an Airbus A330-900, landed safely at MSP, and medical personnel met the flight upon arrival to evaluate customers and crew," the airline said in a statement.

"Twenty-five of those on board were transported to local hospitals for evaluation and care," the statement continued. "We are grateful for the support of all emergency responders involved."

Delta Air Lines plane

The flight was diverted to Minneapolis at 6:43 p.m. and landed safely around 7:45 p.m. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

The airline added that "safety is our No. 1 value at Delta, and our Delta Care Team is working directly with customers to support their immediate needs."

The conditions of the people injured in the incident were not disclosed.