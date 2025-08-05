Four killed after medical transport plane crashes in Navajo Nation in Arizona

A small medical transport plane crashed in Chinle, Arizona, on Tuesday while traveling to pick up a patient, killing four people on the aircraft.

The plane crashed and caught fire near the Chinle Airport around 12:40 p.m., according to the Navajo Police Department.

All four people on board were confirmed dead, police said.

DELTA FLIGHT DIVERTED TO MINNEAPOLIS AFTER SEVERE TURBULENCE, LEAVING 25 PEOPLE ON BOARD HOSPITALIZED

The victims were not local to the area. Chinle is located in the middle of the Navajo Nation in northeastern Arizona.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration responded to the location to investigate the crash. The airport was temporarily closed for the investigation.

AMERICAN AIRLINES PASSENGERS CAUGHT ON CAMERA EVACUATING SMOKY PLANE ON DENVER TARMAC AFTER LANDING GEAR ISSUE

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"This is a tragic loss to the families of those onboard and to the medical air and first responder community," police said. "We extend our deepest condolences to their family and loved ones during this time."