Four killed after medical transport plane crashes in Navajo Nation in Arizona

The National Traffic Safety Bureau and Federal Aviation Administration responded to the location to investigate the crash

Passengers evacuate American Airlines aircraft after landing gear issue at Denver airport

A small medical transport plane crashed in Chinle, Arizona, on Tuesday while traveling to pick up a patient, killing four people on the aircraft.

The plane crashed and caught fire near the Chinle Airport around 12:40 p.m., according to the Navajo Police Department.

All four people on board were confirmed dead, police said.

A small medical transport plane crashed in Chinle, Arizona, on Tuesday while traveling to pick up a patient. (Navajo Police Department)

The victims were not local to the area. Chinle is located in the middle of the Navajo Nation in northeastern Arizona.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

The plane crashed and caught fire near the Chinle Airport around 12:40 p.m. (Navajo Police Department)

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration responded to the location to investigate the crash. The airport was temporarily closed for the investigation.

The National Traffic Safety Bureau and Federal Aviation Administration responded to the location to investigate the crash. (Navajo Police Department)

"This is a tragic loss to the families of those onboard and to the medical air and first responder community," police said. "We extend our deepest condolences to their family and loved ones during this time."