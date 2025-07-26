American Airlines passengers caught on camera evacuating smoky plane on Denver tarmac after landing gear issue

In a frantic scene caught on camera, passengers were forced to evacuate from an American Airlines aircraft about to take off from Denver International Airport on Saturday due to an issue with the plane's landing gear.

The problem was reported as American Airlines Flight 3023 from Denver to Miami was still on the runway. The Denver Fire Department said it extinguished a fire after responding to the aircraft.

All 173 passengers and six crew members on board the Boeing 737 Max 8 were safely removed from the aircraft. People could be seen exiting on a slide before running away from the aircraft, as fire and smoke were observed under the plane.

Five people were evaluated but were not transported for further treatment, while one person evaluated at the gate was transported for medical attention for a minor injury.

The incident is the second involving a major airline since Friday, when Southwest flight 1496 from Burbank, California, to Las Vegas took a sudden nosedive to avoid a midair collision shortly after takeoff, causing passengers to fly out of their seats and into the ceiling.

American Airlines confirmed the aircraft in Denver experienced a maintenance issue with a tire and that the plane was taken out of service to be inspected by a maintenance team.

"American Airlines Flight 3023 experienced a mechanical issue on take-off roll at Denver International Airport (DEN)," the airline said in a statement to FOX Business. "All customers and crew deplaned safely, and the aircraft was taken out of service to be inspected by our maintenance team. We thank our team members for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for their experience."

The displaced passengers will depart for Miami on a replacement aircraft later Saturday, according to the airline.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

"American Airlines Flight 3023 reported a possible landing gear incident during departure from Denver International Airport around 2:45 p.m. local time Saturday, July 26," the FAA said in a statement. "Passengers evacuated on the runway and are being transported to the terminal by bus."

According to FlightAware, about 90 flights at the airport had been delayed since 2 p.m.

The airport issued a ground stop from 2 p.m. until about 3 p.m. for all incoming flights that had not left their departure airports. The airport's operations have since resumed.