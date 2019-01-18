Don’t judge Democrats by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Fmr. DNC chair

The rising star of the Democratic Party Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is unique, however, former Democratic National Committee Chairman Ed Rendell said don’t judge the party solely on what she says.

“[Republicans] have made her the focal point of their criticism of this new class of freshman coming in, particularly the women-dominated freshman,” Rendell told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Friday. “They should treat her like a couple of a hundred different congressmen. She’s only one voice”

The self-described Democratic socialist began making waves last year when she became the youngest women ever elected to Congress after defeating incumbent Democrat Joe Crowley in a major upset.

The freshman congresswoman made C-SPAN history just this week after delivering her first speech on the floor of the House that captured the attention of nearly 1.2 million Twitter followers in 12 hours.

However, her stance on certain issues, including free college and Medicare for all, and her recently proposed 70 percent income tax rate on the nation’s highest earners have become contentious talking points on both sides of the aisle.

And while Rendell agrees with some of her viewpoints, in his opinion, the vast majority of Americans' political views are slightly left of center but “not out the extremes.”

“What we need is to understand that ideas have to be planned out and see what the consequences are. I would love to see free college for all Americans. I would love to see Medicare for all,” he said. “But I also think that we have to cost out those things and find out if they are going to raise taxes for the average family. The average family, as we’ve seen by the shutdown, can’t absorb any additional costs.”

Rendell also offered advice to Ocasio-Cortez and all new members of Congress: “Politics is about the art of the possible,” he said. “You’re not going to be able to get everything you wish for even if what you wish for is good and right and we should have values that drive us in that direction.”