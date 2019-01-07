Mark Cuban urges Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to avoid this 'bad habit'

Billionaire Mark Cuban offered some advice to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) this week, urging the newly anointed congresswoman to avoid the “bad habit” of partisanship when relaying her message to the masses.

“Be a radical. Be different. Be a change leader [sic] innovate,” Cuban wrote on Twitter. “It’s your generation’s turn to govern. Go for it. But please leave our bad habit of using partisan language ‘Us vs Them’ “Rep vs Dem’ ‘Libs vs Cons’ behind. We are all in this together. Change the game to change the world.”

An avowed socialist, Ocasio-Cortez rocketed to political stardom during the 2018 midterm elections after unseating fellow Democrat Joe Crowley en route to the U.S. House of Representatives. The congresswoman engaged in a war of words with House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) last weekend after he criticized her proposal to pay for a “Green New Deal” policy initiative by imposing a 70 percent tax on the rich.

Cuban, who faced criticism for wading into the debate, later attempted to clarify the meaning behind his advice to the freshman congresswoman, noting that career politicians such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-AL) are “all the same.”

“My point is that right now Pelosi=McCarthy=Schumer=McConnell=all the same. Now would be a great time for the new generation of politicians, across the board, to take a new approach. We need you to represent us all. The partisan approach doesn’t work,” Cuban wrote.

Cuban, who appears on ABC’s “Shark Tank” and owns the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, has also mulled the possibility of running for office. He is frequently mentioned as a potential presidential candidate in 2020.