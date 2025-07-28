DOGE develops innovative AI tool to eliminate unnecessary federal regulations

The Trump administration's DOGE developed a new tool that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to review federal regulations for potential elimination, according a new report.

The "DOGE AI Deregulation Decision Tool" was designed to review about 200,000 federal regulations and assess which can be eliminated, The Washington Post reported after reviewing a PowerPoint presentation about the tool and its findings that was dated July 1.

The Post reported that about 100,000 of those rules should be considered for elimination on the grounds that they're no longer required under federal law based on the AI tool's review and some feedback from DOGE staffers.

The outlet's report noted the presentation said the U.S. will save trillions of dollars through reduced compliance expenditures, while the tool was used in over 1,000 regulatory assessments at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), while it also wrote "100% of deregulations" at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

The Department of Government Efficiency ( DOGE ) developed the tool as part of the administration's goal to promote efficiency in the federal government's operations.

The Post reported that federal agencies are supposed to complete their lists of regulations to eliminate in less than four weeks (Sept. 1), while DOGE is supposed to begin training agency staffers on the use of the AI tool this month.

The group's presentation slides that were published by the Post suggest that cutting regulations by half would save about $1.5 trillion in compliance costs annually, spur $600 billion in investment, yield $1.1 trillion in revenue and shrink the federal budget by $85 billion.

DOGE's efforts have previously focused more on cutting what the administration views as wasteful, though the tool's use in searching for areas where regulations can be rolled back shows the broadening focus of the group that was started by Elon Musk .

"At the President's direction, federal departments and agencies are working to make government more efficient and streamline the antiquated ways of Washington, as he promised on the campaign trail," Harrison Fields, special assistant to the president and principal deputy press secretary, told FOX Business.

"Under the direction of every agency and department head, all options are being explored to achieve this goal, and no single plan has been approved or greenlit by the White House," Fields explained while adding that the work "is in its early stages and is being conducted in a creative way in consultation with the White House."

"The DOGE experts creating these plans are the best and brightest in the business and are embarking on a never-before-attempted transformation of government systems and operations to enhance efficiency and effectiveness," Fields said.

While AI can help the administration find which regulations should be reviewed and eliminated, the administration will have to go through the federal regulatory process by submitting notices of proposed rulemakings (NPRMs) that are reviewed by the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs and submitted for public comment.

