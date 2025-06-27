Sans Musk, DOGE saves millions by nixing 312 more contracts, including one for an advisor at USAID Madagascar

The Department of Government Efficiency announced on Thursday that hundreds of contracts had been canceled in recent days, saving nearly half a billion dollars.

"Over the last 7 days, agencies have terminated 312 wasteful contracts with a ceiling value of $2.8B and savings of $470M, including a DoD $286k professional and management development contract for an 'entrepreneurship course at Harvard University', and a $485k USAID contract for a ‘senior general development advisor at USAID Madagascar,’" the post states.

The Trump administration's DOGE effort to root out waste, fraud, and abuse continues even though Elon Musk has stepped down from spearheading the effort.

Musk and President Donald Trump had a major blowup earlier this month, but the simmering tensions later calmed after the public spat erupted.

Musk posted a heart emoji in response to a post featuring a video clip in which Trump said that he wished Musk well.

Musk later noted in a post, "I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far."

The national debt is more than $36.2 trillion, according to fiscaldata.treasury.gov.

Musk has been sounding the alarm about the nation's fiscal problems.

"America is in the fast lane to debt slavery," he warned in a post this month.