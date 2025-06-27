Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

DOGE
Published

Sans Musk, DOGE saves millions by nixing 312 more contracts, including one for an advisor at USAID Madagascar

DOGE cost-cutting efforts continue even though Musk is no longer spearheading the effort

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for June 26

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The Department of Government Efficiency announced on Thursday that hundreds of contracts had been canceled in recent days, saving nearly half a billion dollars.

"Over the last 7 days, agencies have terminated 312 wasteful contracts with a ceiling value of $2.8B and savings of $470M, including a DoD $286k professional and management development contract for an 'entrepreneurship course at Harvard University', and a $485k USAID contract for a ‘senior general development advisor at USAID Madagascar,’" the post states.

The Trump administration's DOGE effort to root out waste, fraud, and abuse continues even though Elon Musk has stepped down from spearheading the effort. 

DOGE HAILS $263M SAVINGS FROM NIXED CONTRACTS, INCLUDING FM IN ZAMBIA AND EXECUTIVE COACHING

Scissors cutting a $100 bill

The Trump administration's DOGE effort to root out waste, fraud, and abuse continues even though Elon Musk has stepped down from spearheading the effort.  (Wodicka/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Musk and President Donald Trump had a major blowup earlier this month, but the simmering tensions later calmed after the public spat erupted.

Musk posted a heart emoji in response to a post featuring a video clip in which Trump said that he wished Musk well. 

Musk later noted in a post, "I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far."

MUSK LABELS KEY TRUMP AIDE ‘A SNAKE’ AS WHITE HOUSE FEUD SIMMERS

close
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testified at a House Ways & Means Committee hearing on Wednesday. video

Bessent squares off with House Democrat on national debt

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testified at a House Ways & Means Committee hearing on Wednesday.

The national debt is more than $36.2 trillion, according to fiscaldata.treasury.gov.

Musk has been sounding the alarm about the nation's fiscal problems.

ELON MUSK WARNS EXCESSIVE SPENDING WILL PLUNGE US ‘INTO DEBT SLAVERY’

Elon Musk and President Donald Trump

Elon Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump listen to a question from reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"America is in the fast lane to debt slavery," he warned in a post this month.