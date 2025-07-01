Labor secretary unveils unprecedented plan to slash 63 'outdated and burdensome' rules

FIRST ON FOX: The Department of Labor is proposing 63 deregulatory actions, including several related to cutting back on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, building on 37 similar actions taken during the first Trump administration by the department.

"One of President Trump’s very first actions was directing his cabinet to dismantle the mountain of outdated rules that have held back American workers and businesses for far too long," Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer said in a statement.

"The Department of Labor is proud to lead the way by eliminating unnecessary regulations that stifle growth and limit opportunity. These historic actions will free Main Street, fuel economic growth and job creation and give American workers the flexibility they need to build a better future."

TRUMP DIRECTS AGENCIES TO FOLLOW SUPREME COURT RULINGS, AS HE CONTINUES TO REIN IN ADMINISTRATIVE STATE

The president issued an executive order in January requiring that "10 prior regulations" must be scrapped before a new one is released.

Some of the most notable actions include scrapping the "affirmative outreach requirements for recipients of financial assistance" in the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act under Title 1. WIOA is meant to help people find skilled jobs, especially "youth and those with significant barriers to employment," according to the DOL website.

"WIOA does not authorize the Department to require affirmative outreach, therefore the Department is proposing to remove this requirement," the proposal in the Federal Register states.

DOL also wants to get rid of provisions as a result of an executive order that was scrapped by the president for the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs.

DEFUNDING DEI: HERE’S HOW THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HAS UNDONE BIDEN’S VERY PRIZED PROGRAMS

"The E.O. 11246 regulations prohibited covered Federal contractors and subcontractors from discriminating in employment based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, and national origin and required them to take affirmative action on those bases," the proposal in the Federal Register states.

Besides DEI, other rules pertain to getting rid of "duplicative" requirements in the mining industry, as well as getting rid of "outdated requirements for the approval process" for some technology, like conveyor belts that operate in coal mines.

Those proposals are the result of a Trump executive order in March, "Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production."

WHITE HOUSE HIGHLIGHTS OVER $2B IN SAVINGS FROM DEI CUTS DURING TRUMP ADMINISTRATION'S FIRST 100 DAYS

"The Department of Labor’s actions are unprecedented, slashing more than 60 outdated and burdensome regulations impacting American workers," Deputy Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"While the previous administration prioritized expanding the size of government over job and wage growth, President Trump is focused on unleashing the greatest economic comeback in American history. We are proud to stand with this administration to deliver economic security for working families by eliminating job-killing and inflation-driving red tape," he added.

In recent months, through the Department of Government Efficiency and the efforts of agencies on their own, numerous Trump administration departments have made significant cuts in spending and programs that had requirements for DEI.