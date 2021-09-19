Discover card cuts ties with left-wing group over terrorist connections

Discover has stopped processing donations to a left-wing U.S. organization accused of supporting Palestinian terrorism.

The credit card company last month froze donations to the Alliance for Global Justice (AFGJ), which provides funding to the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, a group that Israel labeled a terrorist organization earlier this year, the Washington Free Beacon first reported.

Israeli officials declared in February that Samidoun, a pro-Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions group that helps free Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons, acts abroad on the behalf of the U.S.-designated terrorist group Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

Discover has not said why it severed ties with AFGJ, but the decision came after the Zachor Legal Institute pressured the company to do so, according to email correspondence shared with Fox News.

Zachor founder Marc Greendorfer praised the move by Discover but slammed other major credit card companies for not following suit.

Mastercard, Visa, and American Express began blocking donations to Samidoun in January 2020, but they currently still allow donations to AFGJ, which lets people donate to Samidoun through its website, the Free Beacon noted.

"There are a number of federal laws that prohibit funding for terror connected organizations and we reached out to the four credit card companies (AmEx, Visa and MasterCard, along with Discover) that had been used by the Alliance for Global Justice for the benefit of Samidoun," Greendorfer told Fox News in a statement.

"What surprised us is that only Discover seemed to understand the law and the risks it faced for violating the law," he continued. "We appreciate that Discover has done the right thing to shut off terror funding in this case, but we can’t believe that the other three companies didn’t respond and didn’t apparently shut down funding to Samidoun."

Discover did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.