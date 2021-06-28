Dems spending 'way above our means' with 'socialist agenda': Rep. Gimenez

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla. joined FOX Business’ "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" and argued President Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan will negatively impact Americans in the future.

AOC WARNS BIDEN ABOUT COMPROMISING ON INFRASTRUCTURE PACKAGE: 'THIS IS OUR ONE BIG SHOT'

REP. CARLOS GIMENEZ: I ran for Congress to secure a future for my children and my grandchildren. We are stealing their future. They will not have an ability to take care of the problems that they're going to be facing in the future because we're going to be spending all this money and then they're going to have to pay for it in the future.

…

All the other bad things that happen when you spend way above your means -- and this is way above our means -- we need to find a way to pay for it without raising taxes. We need to keep taxes low. We need to stimulate the economy -- not through this means. The economy is already heating up. We don't need any more of this.

…

I can probably buy pure infrastructure, but all the stuff else that they're calling infrastructure -- it's just a fancy or a nice title for their socialist agenda, their Green New Deal, all these radical measures that they want to push through now because they know they're going to lose the House in '22.

