Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Election

Democrats who fled Texas set themselves up for ‘real election challenge’: Huckabee

Texas Democrats flee state over voting rights bill

close
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee discusses the Texas Democrats who left the state in protest of the voting rights bill. video

Dems who fled Texas set themselves up for ‘real election challenge’: Mike Huckabee

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee discusses the Texas Democrats who left the state in protest of the voting rights bill.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee argued Texas Democrats who left the state in protest of the voting rights bill have "set themselves up for a real election challenge" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

HUCKABEE: WORST THING THAT CAN HAPPEN TO ECONOMY IS PAYING PEOPLE NOT TO WORK

MIKE HUCKABEE: I think what the Texas Democrats did was set themselves up for a real election challenge. I'd love to be able to put the ads together against these folks who got on a private jet, filled it up with a bunch of Miller Lite beer and flew to D.C. -- which for Democrats, you know, is like the mother ship, the Vatican for Democrats. They love Washington, they love government. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

And so here they go, dereliction of duty, but most importantly, they're still getting paid. I'd run an ad that would just remind Texans that when they go to work, they get paid. When they don't go to work, they don't get paid. And they don't get to jump on a private jet and fly somewhere, have a big beer-swigging party and let the taxpayers pay for it. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

And if you don't think that's a great idea, get rid of these bums and throw ‘em out. That's an ad waiting to be made. 

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW BELOW:  

close
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee weighs in on Facebook and Texas Democrats fleeing the state in protest of the voting rights bill and how voters will react.  video

Mike Huckabee on Texas Dems, Facebook’s battle with Biden

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee weighs in on Facebook and Texas Democrats fleeing the state in protest of the voting rights bill and how voters will react. 