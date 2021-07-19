Democrats who fled Texas set themselves up for ‘real election challenge’: Huckabee

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee argued Texas Democrats who left the state in protest of the voting rights bill have "set themselves up for a real election challenge" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

MIKE HUCKABEE: I think what the Texas Democrats did was set themselves up for a real election challenge. I'd love to be able to put the ads together against these folks who got on a private jet, filled it up with a bunch of Miller Lite beer and flew to D.C. -- which for Democrats, you know, is like the mother ship, the Vatican for Democrats. They love Washington, they love government.

And so here they go, dereliction of duty, but most importantly, they're still getting paid. I'd run an ad that would just remind Texans that when they go to work, they get paid. When they don't go to work, they don't get paid. And they don't get to jump on a private jet and fly somewhere, have a big beer-swigging party and let the taxpayers pay for it.

And if you don't think that's a great idea, get rid of these bums and throw ‘em out. That's an ad waiting to be made.

