Huckabee: Worst thing that can happen to economy is paying people not to work

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee weighed in on New York giving money to illegal immigrants laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic, in an appearance Thursday on FOX Business "Varney & Co." The former governor went on to say that this decision is an "outrage" to all tax payers in New York.

MIKE HUCKABEE: "Well, I can tell you they don't go back to work. I was talking to the manager of a Waffle House who's having to use takeout orders only in some of the restaurants because some of the employees are saying, look, I can't come back until June because that's when my stimulus check will run out. When you pay people as much to not work as they get paid to work, well, people don't work. If you have a construction project going on, as I happen to do right now, good luck finding people that want to come out and work until their stimulus check runs out. This is an outrage.

Work is the greatest thing that makes our economy run. And the worst thing that can happen to an economy is when people are paid not to work, when they could be working. And what is happening, and particularly with people who are not even here legally…is an outrage to the taxpayers - especially the ones that on this very day…are going to be standing on hard concrete floors, lifting heavy things and going home tired and part of their paycheck will go to pay for this nonsense. And I don't blame them or anybody else for being pretty ticked off about that."

