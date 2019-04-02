Democrats having ‘public temper tantrum’ over Mueller report: Sen. Rubio

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio told FOX Business’ Trish Regan that the Democratic Party continues to find ways to discredit the president of the United States over their displeasure of the outcome to the Robert Mueller report.

Continue Reading Below

“So now [Democrats] are kind of having a public temper tantrum,” he said on Tuesday. “In essence, we don’t like what the investigation found so turn over everything that you did to us so we can comb through and pull out any little nugget that we can amplify and turn and twist.”

President Trump echoed Rubio’s sentiments, telling reporters that the Democrats will never be satisfied with the conclusion of the Mueller investigation.

“Anything we give them will never be enough,” Trump said during an Oval Office photo op Tuesday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. “We could give them, it’s a 400 [page] report right, we can give them 800 pages and it wouldn’t be enough.”

Special counsel Robert Mueller concluded his nearly two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. In a four-page letter summarizing the Mueller report, Attorney General William Barr wrote that the special counsel did not find evidence of collusion by Trump’s campaign.

Advertisement

Rubio said the Democrats and members of the media are damaging the country by implying that Trump was involved in treason and coordinating an election with a foreign power.

“There’s plenty of other things you can disagree with [Trump] on, but instead, [Democrats] were cheering for there to be treason, which would have been terrible news for the country.”

Congressional lawmakers on both sides of the aisle should be applauding the Mueller report’s findings that the president was not involved in treason, according to Rubio.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

As a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Rubio said he supports the notion that Russian President Vladimir Putin attempted to undermine the U.S. political system and divide the country.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt that Russia under Putin has tried to sow division in America and they continue to do it and they do it here and they do it in other parts of the world,” he said.