Democratic primary in Florida looms large as field narrows

Now that states like California and Texas have held their primaries, Florida is the next populous state to head to the polls as the Democratic field narrows.

Florida has 219 delegates up for grabs and will hold its primary on March 17. Voters will make their pick in what appears to be a two-man race. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders are in a tight competition for delegates after Biden's strong performance on Super Tuesday.

HOW WILL SANDERS' CUBA COMMENTS IMPACT THE FLORIDA VOTE?

Sanders may have an uphill battle in the state after angering Florida residents and lawmakers by defending the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro. Florida is a major hub for Cuban Americans.

Former mayor Mike Bloomberg spent more than $11 million on television ads in the swing state between Christmas and early February before dropping out, FloridaPolitics.com reported. He's now getting behind Biden.

Biden launched a number of grassroots coalitions focusing on gay voters, Caribbean voters, Hispanic voters and other groups after his poor finish in New Hampshire in mid-February.

Another big state, New York, won't hold its primary until late April.

