Bloomberg suspends presidential campaign, endorses Biden after Super Tuesday flop

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg suspended his campaign for president and endorsed Joe Biden Wednesday after a poor Super Tuesday performance.

“Three months ago, I entered the race for President to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump – because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult," Bloomberg said in a statement.

"I've always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it," the billionaire continued. "After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden."

President Trump reacted by making fun of Bloomberg's campaign spending.

"I could have told him long ago that he didn't have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost," Trump tweeted Wednesday. "Now he will pour money into Sleepy Joe's campaign, hoping to save face. It won't work!"

After a poor showing in the Super Tuesday primary elections, Bloomberg fled Florida for New York City, a campaign spokesman confirmed to FOX Business on Wednesday.

President Trump criticized Bloomberg on Tuesday for spending a massive amount of advertising money on his campaign, which didn’t appear to help his cause with voters on Super Tuesday.

Trump dubbed Bloomberg the "biggest loser" of the night after he spent hundreds of millions of dollars and failed to garner much favor in the first 14 states where he appeared on the ballot in the 2020 election.

Bloomberg reportedly spent $452 million on his campaign, with a bulk of the money going toward the funding of his TV advertising.

FOX Business' Brittany De Lea contributed to this report.

