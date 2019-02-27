Democratic Party is being taken over by extreme policy: Rep. Tom Reed

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi doesn’t know what to make of the Green New Deal.

At a speech at Howard University, the Democratic Congresswoman said when you have an idea, it’s a beautiful thing and she salutes the enthusiasm, but she couldn’t exactly say that they’d pass it.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal and the latest new wing of Democratic Party isn’t sitting well with New York Congressman Tom Reed.

Reed slammed the Democrats during an interview on FOX Business’ “The Evening Edit,” saying, “This is not the Democratic Party of our grandmothers and grandfathers.”

He also said the political party’s extremism nature needs to be dealt with.

“Its extreme policy that’s taken over the Democratic Party in this New Green Deal,” Reed said.