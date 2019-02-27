Joe Biden is out of touch with his party: RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Romney told FOX Business that former Vice President Joe Biden doesn’t have the necessary accomplishments needed to run for president of the United States in 2020.

“What’s he going to run on? Let me take you back to the stagnant wages we had under the Obama administration. Let me take you back to jobs being lost,” she said on Wednesday. “But great, let’s run up Biden’s record against the president.”

Romney noted that the former vice president is out of touch with his party. Biden announced Tuesday, at the Soul of America Event, that he is very close to making a decision on running for the presidency in 2020.

The RNC chair also discussed President Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, testimony before the House Oversight and Reform Committee saying, Cohen cannot be trusted.

“It’s not just the RNC that’s calling him a liar. The Southern District of New York has called him a liar, the special counsel has called him a liar. He’s called himself a liar. So, why would we trust anything this man has to say,” McDaniel said on “Varney & Co.”

McDaniel said Democrats are using Cohen to distract from Trump’s historic progress overseas.

“This is a total sideshow, and this is what it’s going to be the next two years: Democrats putting investigations forward, sideshows forward because they can’t win on results. They can’t win against this president if they talk about how good our economy is doing, jobs coming back, wages going up, the president leading on the international stage. They don’t want to talk about those things. So that’s why they put these hearings against the president being in Vietnam meeting with Kim Jong Un,” she said.