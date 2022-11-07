Expand / Collapse search
Midterm Elections

Democrat 'panic' ahead of Election Day 2022 exacerbating threats of political violence: Kari Lake

Lake calls on mainstream media to help 'lower the temperature' ahead of 2022 midterm elections

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake discusses political violence ahead of midterm elections after an envelope with a 'white substance' was found at her campaign headquarters on 'Mornings with Maria.'

Kari Lake: Democrats' 'destructive policies' driving voters to Republican Party

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake discusses political violence ahead of midterm elections after an envelope with a 'white substance' was found at her campaign headquarters on 'Mornings with Maria.'

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake castigated Democrats for acts of political violence as the 2022 midterm elections approach, telling "Mornings with Maria" the left's "destructive" policies are driving voters to the Republican Party.

KARI LAKE: I do think the left is desperate right now. They know that their policies have been destructive and disastrous. They can’t sugarcoat them; they can't put a cherry on top and try to make things look good for voters. The voters realize these policies are disastrous, and they are voting for Republicans. I think there has been a panic. We have definitively seen threats go up…

REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS MAKE MIDTERM ELECTION PUSH: WE'RE GOING TO HAVE A GREAT NIGHT

The panic is only coming from the left; they [mainstream media] are only covering any attacks or situations that affect people who are Democrats. They are failing to recognize that the Republicans running, I think, are being attacked even more. The bottom line is we need to get through this election and work to bring people together. I think the media is doing the biggest job of trying to keep people at each other’s throats. I hope mainstream media – not including you in that, Maria – will work to lower the temperature, bring down the rhetoric, and try to bring people together. We need to come together around America First solutions and values.

