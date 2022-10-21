Stuart Varney: Biden is dragging down his own party

"Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney dissects President Biden's leadership heading into the 2022 midterm elections, arguing the commander-in-chief is "dragging down" the Democratic Party in his latest "My Take" Friday.

STUART VARNEY: The president visited Pennsylvania. His handlers tried the basement strategy. It didn't work. They couldn't keep him away from reporters.

He lost his temper when he was asked about his limited campaign appearances. He went out on a limb on abortion and snapped at a reporter about that, too.

But the president is trapped. He can't completely disappear from the campaign trail, and his handlers can't shield him completely from reporters or from himself. Biden runs from the media, even though they largely support him.

Remember Trump, working the rope line almost every day? Answering any and all hostile questions. He may have angrily put them in their place, but he never ran away.

Biden is dragging down his own party. He can't answer questions about inflation without making factual mistakes. He can't answer questions about the border without ridiculous spin that it's "secure." So obviously not true.

He should have been embarrassed when John Fetterman denied ever wanting to "defund the police" and empty the prisons. Two years ago, Joe Biden was plugging that same old anti-police line. His attempt to turn attention to abortion appears to have failed. Just one thing after another.

It comes to this: The Democrats are floundering.

They need a president who makes their case for re-election. But that’s not the leader they have. He can't handle the media. His policies are failing. And his handlers can't protect him.

That is a political mess, 18 days to the elections.