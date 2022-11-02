Expand / Collapse search
Midterm Elections

Republican lawmakers make final midterm election push: We're going to have a great night

Florida Sen. Rick Scott predicts Republicans will secure at least 52 Senate seats as a referendum on Democrats

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., responds to Biden's social security attacks and discusses the GOP's priorities ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. video

With less than a week to go until the crucial 2022 midterm elections, Republican lawmakers joined "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday to weigh in on their chances to take back the Senate and the House, calling the elections a failed "report card" for Democrats.

As key races continue to narrow in favor of Republicans, President Biden is turning up attacks on the GOP agenda, specifically Florida Sen. Rick Scott. Biden singled out the National Republican Senatorial Committee chair Tuesday night during a visit to the Sunshine State, where he attacked Republican policies.

Scott, however, is optimistic voters will side with Republican candidates despite the president's attacks.

"We're going to take 52 [seats] plus. We're going to win, and we're going to keep all 21. Oz is going to win in Pennsylvania. We're going to win in Georgia. We're going to win in Nevada. I think we're going to win in Arizona. I think we're going to win in New Hampshire. If you look at the polling numbers, we can win even more than that," Scott told FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo. 

'CLUELESS' BIDEN IGNORING INFLATION, CRIME WITH CAPITOL HILL SPEECH, GOP SAYS

Joe Biden

President Joe Biden speaks with members of the media after voting with his granddaughter Natalie Biden during early voting for the 2022 U.S. midterm elections at a polling station on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP Newsroom)

Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., also weighed in on Biden's attacks on Republicans, arguing the president's aggressive speech Tuesday serves as sufficient evidence that the administration "doesn't understand" voters' true concerns. 

"People are talking about the economy. They're talking about crime. They're talking about the border. And going back to the economy, which is really the number one issue, just having trouble making ends meet. He doesn't understand the problems, and he nor Pelosi nor Schumer are offering any solutions," Kustoff said Wednesday.

Biden might come out of his ‘far-left corner’ after midterms: Rep. David Kustoff

"Biden is throwing spaghetti against the wall to see what sticks. And if we get control of the House and the Senate come January after the November election, they would have to jam that through during this lame-duck session, which I think is, number one, highly improbable," he continued. 

GOP lawmakers are prepared to hit the ground running after Election Day, honing in on the countless concerns Republicans have had with Biden's legislative agenda. 

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., shared Scott's midterm optimism, arguing America needs to "get rid" of the Democrats in office and vote Republican "up and down" on the ticket. 

voters cast ballots

Americans cast their ballots in primaries ahead of the 2022 midterm election. (Fox News / Fox News)

LARRY KUDLOW: DEMOCRATS 'BET WRONG' FOR KEY MIDTERMS ISSUE, 'IT'S THE ECONOMY STUPID'

"The American people under straight Democrat rule are very concerned, almost sickened by the impact of the direction of the country, by where they think the economy is going by their own future. And this election is going to be a report card on the Democrats' policies, and they get an F. An F on inflation, an F on the economy, an F on the border, an F on crime," Barrasso said Wednesday. 

Biden continues to ‘choke off’ American energy: Sen. John Barrasso

"The American people do not believe the Democrats are really up to the task of dealing with the issues that are the major issues of the American people, which is being able to fill your gas tank and your grocery cart on the same week."

With less than a week of campaigning left before the midterms, Republicans and Democrat candidates continue to battle it out across the nation, with 34 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs on Nov. 8. Stay up to date with Fox News' latest midterms coverage here.