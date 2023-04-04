Dem fundraising platform ActBlue lays off 17% of workforce, union lashes out

A union representing dozens of workers laid off by Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue is now slamming the organization’s leadership over the newly announced job cuts, accusing them of not living up to "progressive values."

The criticism from ActBlue Union comes after the fundraising platform used by Democrat politicians and groups announced Monday that it made the "difficult decision to reduce our personnel by approximately 17%" in an effort to rein in operating costs.

"We are disappointed in Leadership and the Board’s refusal to take pay cuts or stipend freezes," ActBlue Union wrote in a series of tweets. "Prioritizing executive profit over rank-and-file workers’ livelihoods does not live up to ActBlue's progressive values."

ActBlue, which describes itself as the "home of small-dollar donors," says on its website that it is "proud to build the fundraising tools that thousands of groups and millions of grassroots donors use to make their voices heard and transform power structures in our country."

FORMER STARBUCKS CEO BATTLES BERNIE SANDERS’ ‘BILLIONAIRE MONIKER’ IN DEFENSE OF AMERICAN DREAM: ‘I EARNED IT’

Since its inception in 2004, it says it has raised nearly $12 billion for Democratic candidates and causes, $3.5 billion of which was raised alone during the last election cycle in 2022.

"But we need to ensure we are serving our users as sustainably and effectively as possible during the 2024 cycle and beyond," ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones said in a statement obtained by FOX Business. "The center of our work is providing a technology platform for campaigns, organizations, and donors to drive change, and we are looking to focus our efforts on innovating and expanding our product while also controlling our costs."

The statement added that the layoffs will primarily affect non-technical roles and those let go will be offered eight weeks of pay and benefits.

"This move is part of a restructuring that will set the nonprofit on a path to grow its strategic impact and be of greater service to the campaigns, organizations, and donors who use the platform and ensure the organization’s long-term financial sustainability," it said.

FLASHBACK: DEMOCRATS RAISE $80 MILLION IN WAKE OF SUPREME COURT ABORTION DECISION

But the ActBlue Union says the layoffs "unfairly punish union employees who are both not responsible for the current financial difficulties & have invested considerable effort into making ActBlue what it is today."

The union said ActBlue on Monday "laid off 54 employees, 32 of which were in our bargaining unit."

It mentioned it has recently met with ActBlue’s leadership twice about the job cuts, but they were "unwilling to explore the alternatives we brought to the table with us."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Leadership refused to take a pay cut multiple times, calling the proposed measure ‘additionally oppressive,’" the union continued. "This stance highlights how incredibly out of touch Leadership is, not only with ActBlue workers, but also with our mission."

"We call upon Leadership to freeze further layoffs until all other cost-saving options are exhausted, & for ActBlue Leadership to live up to their progressive ideals," it also said.