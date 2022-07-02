Democrats raise $80M in wake of Supreme Court abortion decision

In just the first week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Democrats made off with an impressive $80 million haul in donations.

Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue reported the figure, which shows a possible rally by Democrats heading into the 2022 elections.

However, the vast majority of the donated funds were given to national campaigns, not local or state political projects, according to The Associated Press. Without a strong presence at the state level, Democrats could remain on the chopping block for the next congressional and presidential elections.

"We can no longer afford Democrats’ systemic neglect of down-ballot races — not when Republicans are eager to intrude on our health care decisions, bedrooms and marriages," Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee spokesperson Gabrielle Chew told the outlet. "This should be a wake-up call."

ActBlue hit $20 million in donations in just 24 hours following the Supreme Court decision. ActBlue is a self-described "powerful online fundraising platform for Democratic candidates up and down the ballot, progressive organizations and nonprofits."

In the minutes after the Supreme Court’s blockbuster opinion June 24 that overturned the nearly half-century landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide , Democrats instantly reacted.

The Democratic National Committee, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee quickly launched a national volunteer organizing effort that aims to steer Democratic activism on the issue toward the coordinated campaigns for party candidates in key House and Senate races across the country.

The committees are firing up a website to serve as an online hub to strengthen organizing efforts and make it easier for activists to volunteer their time.

It may offer Democrats a chance to alter the campaign conversation, energize the left-leaning base and win back key female and suburban voters who helped the Democrats win back the House in 2018 but appeared to cross party lines in some 2020 congressional contests and again in GOP victories in elections in Virginia and New Jersey last November.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.