Daughter of American imprisoned in Venezuela asks President Trump for help as she fears for her father’s life

Alexandra Foreseth, whose father is being unlawfully detained in Venezuela by embattled President Nicolás Maduro's regime, joined FOX Business’ Trish Regan exclusively on Thursday as her father's life hangs in the balance.

She shared a voicemail from her father, Alirio Zambrano, after his hearing was delayed for the thirteenth time. The voicemail suggests that the men fear for their safety.

“They want to do a cleanup operation in the basement of the hotel. So you need to let the right people know that the rumor is that there is going to be a cleanup operation if things go south here in the basement.”

Zambrano is one of six Citgo employees being detained by the Maduro regime since November of 2017. Five of them are American citizens and one is a permanent U.S. resident. The families have continuously said that the Venezuelan government is keeping their loved ones in inhumane conditions.

When asked what her father meant when he said "cleanup operation," Foreseth said, she thinks that it could mean the worst.

"He's been hurt already. He has been tortured. I can't even imagine what he could possibly mean and I don't want to think about it, she said on “Trish Regan Primetime.”

The U.S. has recognized National Assembly leader Juan Guaidó as the interim President of Venezuela and Guaidó plans to bring the humanitarian aid into Venezuela on Saturday.

Maduro has ordered the borders with Colombia and Brazil closed which could lead to violent clashes this weekend.

When asked what she had a message for the Trump administration, Foreseth said, she hopes to get some assurances from the people in power that her father and the others held captive’s safety can be protected as the conflict in Venezuela reaches a boiling point.

"To president Trump, to Guaidó, to everybody. Can you assure us they will be okay this weekend? Can you alleviate this fear? The whole world is waiting to see what happens on Saturday and they have six of our family members,” she said. “My dad is down there and has no idea what's going to happen to him.”