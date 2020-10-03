Could the second presidential debate be held on Zoom?

With the news that President Trump has tested positive for COVID-19, the fate of the next presidential debate is uncertain.

As of now, it's slated for Oct. 15 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.

Depending on what happens this upcoming week, viewers could potentially see the debate take to Zoom, a digital video conferencing service, which might prove more feasible, Mashable reported.

WHAT IS ZOOM?

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is pushing for the debates to continue, per the outlet.

"Hopefully, the president feels up to it and, you know, they can work this out remotely," McConnell said in a radio interview Friday.

Mica Mosbacher, a campaign adviser to the president, suggested Friday that the president would participate in a virtual debate.

“I don’t want to get ahead of the White House, but it’s entirely possible to have a debate virtually in two weeks,” Mosbacher told BBC Radio 4’s Today show.

Even before the president's positive test, calls for a remote debate were rising following the first debate on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced it was looking at changes to the format "to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues."

This wouldn't be the first Zoom debate.

In May, candidates for office in New York's U.S. Congressional District 14 held their first entirely virtual debate ahead of the state's June primaries.

U.S. House of Representatives Congressional districts have been using Zoom as a debate platform since March.

The University of Mary Washington hosted the Virginia 1st Congressional District's debate on Zoom last week. And Florida's Congressional District 19 debate was held the same way in May.

The Massachusetts 4th Congressional District had a Zoom debate in July that was simulcast on Facebook and Instagram Live.

And next week, Connecticut's 5th Congressional District is hosting its own.