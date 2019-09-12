What is Cory Booker’s net worth?

Just like a majority of the 2020 Democratic candidates, Sen. Cory Booker, (D-NJ), is a millionaire.

According to his 2018 tax returns -- which he released in April, along with the previous nine years’ returns -- Booker reported an adjusted gross income of $152,715 and paid $22,781 in taxes.

Meanwhile, his 2018 financial disclosure forms showed he has assets between $515,006 and $1.1 million.

His financial disclosures -- which he filed in May of this year -- also showed he made $5,000 in speaking engagements, though all those payments went to charity, the form said.

According to Forbes’ estimate, Booker is worth about $1.5 million, making him the tenth-richest candidate.

Meanwhile, frontrunners Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are worth more.

Warren is estimated to be worth $12 million, while Biden is worth about $9 million. Sanders is worth approximately $2.5 million.

Even Sen. Kamala Harris, (D-CA)., is worth approximately $6 million.

In order to make it to the third Democratic debate stage, Booker raised $10 million from an estimated 100,000 donors, according to an estimate from The New York Times.

Because there are so many candidates for the Democratic nominee, the DNC set two qualifications that were more difficult to meet than for previous debates.

For Thursday’s debate, candidates needed to hit two percent in four qualifying polls released between June 28 and Aug. 28, and raise money from at least 130,000 donors since the start of the campaign, including at least 400 from 20 different states, by Aug. 28.

FOX Business’ Megan Henney contributed to this report.