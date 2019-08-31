2020 Democratic donor scramble: These are the candidates with the most people shelling out cash

Only 10 Democratic presidential candidates managed to qualify for the third Democratic debate, a one-night event slated to take place in Houston later this month.

In order to participate in the debate, 2020 hopefuls looking to compete with President Donald Trump in the upcoming election had to meet two qualifications set by the Democratic National Committee: They needed to hit 2% in four qualifying polls released between June 28 and Aug. 28, and raise money from at least 130,000 donors since the start of the campaign, including at least 400 from 20 different states, by Aug. 28.

The winnowed debate line-up will include former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Here’s a closer look at the estimated number of donors each qualifying candidate has, based on analysis conducted by the New York Times, which used data provided by ActBlue, an online fundraising platform. (Candidates are required to disclose the total amount of money they raise, but not the number of donors).

Joe Biden

Estimated donors: 256,000

Total raised: $22 million

COLUMBIA, SC - JUNE 22: Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to the crowd during the 2019 South Carolina Democratic Party State Convention on June 22, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. Democratic presidential hope Expand

Sen. Cory Booker

Estimated donors: 100,000

Total raised: $10 million

Sen. Cory Booker D-N.J. testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the second day of a confirmation hearing for Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Cliff Expand

Pete Buttigieg

Estimated donors: 390,000

Total raised: $32 million

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg participates in the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Julian Castro

Estimated donors: 110,000

Total raised: $4 million

Julian Castro speaks at the start of the general session at the Texas Democratic Convention Friday, June 22, 2018, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Kamala Harris

Estimated donors: 277,000

Total raised: $24 million

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art, Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Beto O’Rourke

Estimated donors: 188,000

Total raised: $13 million

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke participates in the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Bernie Sanders

Estimated donors: 746,000

Total raised: $36 million

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Elizabeth Warren

Estimated donors: 421,000

Total raised: $25 million

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, speaks at the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Miami, as Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., left an Expand

Andrew Yang

Estimated donors: 133,000

Total raised: $4 million