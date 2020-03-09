Coronavirus exposure puts US Army Europe commander in self-quarantine

The commander of U.S. Army Europe and several of his staff members are in self-quarantine on Monday due to potential exposure to coronavirus, the Army said.

Lt. Gen. Christopher Cavoli and the staff members may have been exposed at a recent conference, U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said in a statement. While officials did not identify the conference at which the exposure may have occurred, Reuters said it took place in Germany and involved land force commanders.

“Out of an abundance of caution and following recommended protocols, [Cavoli] and others potentially affected are self-monitoring and working remotely to fulfill their command duties and responsibilities,” McCarthy said. “U.S. Army Europe public health officials have notified all other U.S. personnel who were at risk of exposure.”

The coronavirus outbreak originated in China and has spread rapidly to countries around the world. Authorities have confirmed more than 109,000 individual cases of coronavirus and more than 3,800 deaths worldwide.

Cavoli has held command of U.S. Army Europe since January 2018.

The U.S. Army has enacted precautionary measures to slow the outbreak among members of the military. Officials ordered a halt to troop movement in Italy and South Korea over the weekend as part of response efforts.

Coronavirus concerns spread to Congress after a person who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, was diagnosed with the virus.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) were among GOP politicians in self-quarantine on Monday after coming into contact with the individual at CPAC. Gaetz was traveling with President Trump on Air Force One earlier Monday.

