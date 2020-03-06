Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk: 'Coronavirus panic is dumb'

The coronavirus outbreak has interrupted global supply chains

By FOXBusiness
close
Point Bridge Capital founder and CEO Hal Lambert discusses the rapid rise in value of Tesla and argues that Elon Musk is the Thomas Edison of our generation. video

2020s are starting as the Elon Musk decade: Investor

Point Bridge Capital founder and CEO Hal Lambert discusses the rapid rise in value of Tesla and argues that Elon Musk is the Thomas Edison of our generation.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk dismissed global concerns about the coronavirus outbreak as “dumb” in a Twitter post Friday.

Continue Reading Below

“The coronavirus panic is dumb,” Musk wrote. He did not elaborate on the remark.

The coronavirus outbreak has interrupted global supply chains and prompted companies around the world to take precautionary measures to protect their employees. Apple, Starbucks and Nike were among the companies to see a material business impact from coronavirus.

ELON MUSK BACKS TWITTER CEO JACK DORSEY AS ACTIVIST INVESTOR CIRCLES

Tesla shares fell nearly 3 percent in trading Friday amid losses in the broader U.S. market.

The outbreak also created supply chain issues for Tesla. The electric car marker admitted to using an older version of a control chip in Shanghai-made Model 3 sedans due to coronavirus-related disruption.

Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero says supply chains in the port industry have been severely hit by the coronavirus outbreak. Video

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We are deeply sorry for the confusion we have caused to some Tesla owners," Tesla said in a statement on Chinese social media platform Weibo, according to Nikkei Asian Review.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TSLATESLA INC.703.48-21.06-2.91%

WHAT IS ELON MUSK'S NET WORTH?

As of Friday afternoon, there were more than 99,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus around the world. At least 3,403 people have died from the virus.

To date, U.S. authorities have reported 244 individual cases and 12 deaths.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS