Coronavirus Memorial Day protesters planned in North Carolina, Chicago

Coronavirus lockdown protesters in North Carolina and Chicago are expected to gather on Memorial Day to push for faster reopenings.

"Reopen NC" demonstrators gathered in Raleigh, North Carolina, at Gov. Roy Cooper's mansion on Monday after President Trump warned the Republican National Convention, which is scheduled to be held in Charlotte, may have to leave the state.

TRUMP THREATENS TO PULL REPUBLICAN CONVENTION OUT OF NORTH CAROLINA

"Unfortunately, Democrat Governor Roy Cooper is still in shutdown mood [and] unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed full attendance in the Arena," Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday.

"State health officials are working with the RNC and will review its plans as they make decisions about how to hold the convention in Charlotte," Cooper's spokesperson responded.

North Carolina has been in Phase Two of its reopening since Friday, meaning that retail locations can reach 50 percent capacity and child care can open for all children.

Lockdown protesters are expected in Chicago and Trenton, New Jersey, on Monday afternoon as well.

Darren Bailey, the Illinois state lawmaker who has sought to challenge Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home restrictions, is expected to speak at the Chicago protest. The Department of Justice on Friday intervened in Bailey's case that has the potential to invalidate the state’s stay-at-home order implemented by Pritzker.

