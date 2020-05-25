Trump threatens to pull Republican convention out of North Carolina, taking away 'jobs and economic development'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

President Trump tweeted Monday that his plans to hold the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina could be foiled by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's coronavirus shutdown.

The convention will be held at the end of August, but now Trump says he doesn't know if Cooper will allow full attendance in the venue by then.

"Unfortunately, Democrat Governor @RoyCooperNC is still in shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed full attendance in the Arena," Trump tweeted. "In other words, we would be spending millions of dollars building the Arena to a very high standard without even knowing if the Democrat Governor would allow the Republican Party to fully occupy the space."

Trump said if Cooper will not allow the space to open completely, the convention will be forced to move its location, sacrificing "jobs and economic development."

"They must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied," he tweeted. "If not, we will be reluctantly forced to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site. This is not something I want to do."

The state of North Carolina is moving into phase two of its coronavirus reopening plan, effective May 22, which will ease restrictions on stay-at-home orders and will open retail, restaurants and personal care business at half capacity.

A Cooper spokesperson responded to the comments, saying "state health officials are working with the RNC and will review its plans as they make decisions about how to hold the convention in Charlotte."

Vice President Mike Pence echoed Trump's comments in a "FOX & Friends" interview Monday.

"What you hear the president say today is a very reasonable request with the governor of North Carolina," Pence said. "We all want to be in Charlotte. We love North Carolina, but having a sense now, it's absolutely essential because of the immense preparation involved."