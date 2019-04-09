Corey Lewandowski: Immigration is a political football no one wants to fix

President Trump lashed out at Democrats again on Tuesday for not helping with the immigration crisis on the U.S., Mexico border.

“We're bucking a court system that never, ever rules for us, and we're bucking really bad things with Congress, with the Democrats in Congress not willing to act. They want to have open borders, which means they want to have crime, they want to have drugs pouring into our country. They don't want to act,” President Trump said during an Oval Office meeting with Egypt’s president, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Former Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski said the lack of interest from both sides of the aisle is the reason there is a crisis within the U.S. Immigration system.

“The problem," he told FOX Business' Kennedy on Tuesday, "is that Congress has failed for 30 years to address this. Republicans failed when they had control, and the Democrats fail when they have control. It’s been a political football for so long because no one wants to fix it.”

Corey added that in order to fix the crisis, the Trump must stop illegals from pouring into the border before dealing with the people who have already migrated illegally.

"The first thing the President has to do is make sure we secure the border, we give the people who patrol the border everyday the tools that they are asking for to be successsful," he said. "The second thing we have to do is let's look at Immigration laws as a whole."