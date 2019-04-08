Border crisis is 'real': Rep. Bill Johnson

Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, on Monday, said the border crisis is “real” and bipartisan support is needed to solve it.

"I think Democrats need to come to the table and let’s talk about real immigration reform, securing the border and closing the loopholes that let these folks come across our border," Johnson told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on Monday. “You got to have your head buried in the sand to think this is a manufactured crisis. It’s a very real crisis on our southern border.”

President Trump in a tweet on Sunday urged Democrats in Congress to fix it. “Our Country is FULL!” he said.

Rep. Johnson believes that the surge in the border over the last several months is because they want to do everything to “try to get across before it’s too late.”

“They hear that we have porous border,” he said. “They know that Democrats in Congress are not working with the President to secure the border, and so I think they know that this President is very serious about solving this problem.”