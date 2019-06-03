Pelosi is the glue of fractured Democratic Party: Corey Lewandowski

Yet another Democratic lawmaker is cooling off calls for Trump's impeachment. This time, it’s California Congressman Adam Schiff. And polls continue to show democratic voters agree.

Continue Reading Below

In May, a Quinnipiac University poll showed that Americans opposed impeachment by a huge margin – 66 percent to 29 precent. With the majority of Americans against impeachment, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has remained laser focused on keeping her party in check.

Former Trump Campaign Manager, Corey Lewandowski on Monday praised Pelosi’s patience and explained why she is the glue of the fractured Democratic Party.

“Nancy is a true professional," said Lewandowski on FBN’s “Kennedy.” "She’s been in this business a long time and you know she didn’t become the first speaker of the house as a woman by accident. She knows exactly how to take care of that caucus and she’s going to keep them under control because she wants to stay the speaker."

Congressman Schiff on Sunday told ABC News "This Week" it will be a tough journey for Democrats, if they proceed.

Advertisement

"I think we're going to do what is right for the country, and at this point, the speaker has not reached the conclusion, and I haven't either, that it's the best for the country to put us through an impeachment proceeding that we know will, is, destined for failure in the Senate,” said Schiff.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Lewandowski added that if Democrats move forward with impeachment proceedings they will lose support going into the 2020 election.

“It’s very simple. Look, you can go and Impeach Donald Trump and spend the next two, four, or six years in the minority or you cannot impeach Donald Trump if you’re a Democrat and stay in the majority,” he said.