What is Consumers' Research, the group calling out 'woke' corporate branding?

Consumers' Research, an educational nonprofit dedicated to consumer information, made headlines this week after launching an ad campaign targeting corporations over "woke" political narratives.

The seven-figure campaign calls out American Airlines , Nike and Coca-Cola , claiming they have put politicians before their customers.

‘WOKE’ CORPORATIONS CALLED OUT IN AD CAMPAIGN: NIKE, COCA-COLA IN THE FIRING LINE

Consumers' Research Executive Director Will Hild told Fox Business that the group, founded in the year of the Great Crash, 1929, is an independent, educational nonprofit with a mission to protect and inform consumers about products and the marketplace.

Tuesday's launch marked the first phase of the group's Consumers First Initiative targeting "any corporation that tries to use woke politics or [engage] in legislative or political issues that they have no expertise in or are not germane to their business," Consumers' Research Executive Director Will Hild told Fox Business.

"We will come after them," he said.

It is the first ad campaign Consumers' Research has published since its founding "that goes after this specific phenomenon of companies going woke to distract from serious problems with their business and mistreatment of their customers," Hild said. The campaign will continue "as long as corporate America continues to use these tactics."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We saw companies trying to distract from problems with their business, but namely, mistreatment of their customers and problems with their protection lines…by getting engaged in political issues and going ‘woke’…cozying up to radical left-wing politicians in order to ignore to distract from their problems and to ignore their customer base," he explained.

The billion-dollar companies mentioned in the three new video ads Consumers' Research published Tuesday have recently issued statements against Republican-led legislation in several states. Coca-Cola and American Airlines have expressed concern with new GOP voting legislation in Georgia and Texas , respectively.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The ads will air on cable across the U.S., as well as in local markets where the companies are headquartered.

Consumers' Research has a simple message with its latest campaign: "Stop serving woke politicians. Focus on serving your customers," Hild said.