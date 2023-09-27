Christie rips Trump for not showing up to debate, suggests new nickname of 'Donald Duck'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie mocked former President Donald Trump on the debate stage on Wednesday night saying that he will start calling him "Donald Duck" if he continues to skip debates.

"We've got to bring law and order back to this country and not just in our cities, but we need law and order back everywhere," Christie said. "When you go on our back in our suburbs, people are threatened there. We need it in our rural areas. People feel threatened there and we need it in Washington, D.C. also. And Donald Trump should be here to answer for that, but he's not."

Christie then looked directly at the camera and spoke directly to Trump.

"I want to look at that camera right now," Christie said. "Donald, I know you're watching. You can't help yourself. I know you're watching. Okay. And you're not here tonight, not because of polls and not because of your indictments."

"You're not here tonight because you're afraid of being on the stage and defending record. You're ducking these things. And let me tell you what's going to happen. You keep doing that. No one up here is going to call you Donald Trump anymore. We're going to call you a Donald Duck."

Christie's comment resulted in a mixed reaction from the crowd.

Christie's attack came moments after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also blasted Trump, who is currently meeting with striking auto workers in Michigan, for skipping the debate.

"Who the f*** is Chris Christie?" a Trump spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Seven GOP candidates were on the stage Wednesday night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, CA.

The list of candidates included: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, biotech entrepreneur and political commentator Vivek Ramaswamy, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.