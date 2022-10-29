Conservatives blast Musk critics saying billionaires shouldn't run media outlets: 'Stop attacking Bezos'

Liberals with verified Twitter accounts flooded the social media platform to take issue with the idea of billionaires purchasing social media companies, prompting their conservative critics to point out that many Democrats have been silent about similar billionaire purchases in the past.

"Elon Musk buying twitter is bad," former Democratic congressional candidate Nina Turner tweeted this week . "Billionaires owning media outlets is bad. Billionaires buying politicians is bad. We wonder why ‘the rich get richer while the poor get poorer’ remains true?"

"When multi-billionaires take control of our most vital platforms for communication, it’s not a win for free speech. It’s a win for oligarchy," former Clinton administration labor secretary Robert Reich posted on Thursday .

Conservatives on social media responded to the tweets by pointing out that Democrats have supported the Washington Post being owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos and have been less critical about the wealth of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

"Translation: Leftists liked the old billionaire more than the new billionaire, because the former billionaire silenced everyone who disagreed with Leftists," Republican Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted in response to Reich.

"Stop attacking Bezos Zuckerberg and Dorsey you know your guys," CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp tweeted.

Musk finalized his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on Thursday and posted a letter to advertisers outlining his vision for the company.

"The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence," Musk posted on Twitter . "There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society."

Musk added that the social media platform "cannot become a free-for-all hellscape" and that he will focus on adhering to the "laws of the land" while also fostering an environment that is "warm and welcoming to all."