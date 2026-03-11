Classic brand becoming a status symbol in Trump’s White House

President Donald Trump has reportedly been gifting Florsheim dress shoes to top administration officials, turning the 134-year-old brand into an unexpected status symbol inside the White House.

Trump has surprised some Cabinet members, White House advisors and members of Congress with the shoes – sometimes even guessing their sizes and instructing staff to place the orders. The president personally pays for the footwear, The Wall Street Journal reported.

At Cabinet meetings, Trump has reportedly even asked recipients, "Did you get the shoes?"

Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are among those who have received pairs, according to the Journal.

"All the boys have them," one White House official said.

Trump recently began looking for footwear for long workdays and chose Florsheim, whose shoes typically sell for about $145.

Some officials now wear the shoes when they are around the president, and in some cases reluctantly, the Journal reported.

During a December Oval Office meeting, Trump reportedly noticed Vance and Rubio’s footwear, suggested they needed an upgrade and asked for their sizes, the Journal reported.

"You know, you can tell a lot about a man by his shoe size," Vance later recalled Trump saying.

A photo of Rubio’s shoes has since gone viral, with some online critics speculating that his pair appeared too large.

Founded in Chicago in 1892, Florsheim supplied U.S. troops during both World Wars and was once worn by President Harry Truman. The company is now part of Wisconsin-based Weyco Group.

Thomas Florsheim Jr., CEO of Weyco Group and a fifth-generation family member, told the Journal he was unaware of the president’s purchases.

The White House and Florsheim did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.