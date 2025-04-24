Trump Store sparks buzz and debate with new Trump 2028 merchandise

The Trump Organization is back in the spotlight — this time with a bold new piece of headwear.

The official Trump Store, an online retailer, launched a red "Trump 2028" hat, priced at $50 and proudly made in America. The high-crown cap features full embroidery, a snap closure, and, as the product page puts it, invites fans to "make a statement" — and judging by the chatter online, it’s doing just that.

The rollout comes as President Donald Trump — who is currently serving his second term — has once again teased the idea of extending his presidential legacy past 2028.

"No, I'm not joking," Trump said in a March NBC News interview, in comments that stirred up both support and concern. "There are methods which you could do it."

However, there is a constitutional catch: the 22nd Amendment bars any U.S. president from being elected more than twice.

That hasn’t stopped the Trump Store from cashing in on the buzz. In addition to the hat, a "Trump 2028" t-shirt is also for sale — featuring the slogan "Rewrite the Rules," a phrase that’s raising eyebrows across the political spectrum.

Eric Trump, the president’s son and Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, is doubling down. He posted a photo on X modeling the hat and promoting the new merchandise. Among the replies was from crypto betting platform Polymarket with a simple wide-eyed emoji.

Other users chimed in with mixed reactions, like, "The shirt doesn't mention which Trump [it is]" with a wink-faced emoji.

"Not going to happen, we're MAGA but we draw the line on this," another user commented. "Start looking NOW for someone to get voted in."

"Nice troll bro."

Critics argue the messaging is dangerous, saying it could undermine the democratic norm of presidential term limits, but others suggest it’s all tongue-in-cheek — typical Trumpian bravado blended with savvy merchandising.

Still, the constitutional reality is clear: Only one U.S. president has ever served more than two terms — Franklin D. Roosevelt, who was elected four times before the 22nd Amendment was adopted in 1951 to prevent exactly that.



As for who’s running the show? The Trump Organization doesn’t provide much detail about internal operations, which is common among private companies not subject to SEC reporting rules.

On the company’s official site, Eric and Donald Trump, Jr. are both listed as Executive Vice Presidents, and both of their LinkedIn and X profiles confirm those roles. Notably, President Trump is not listed as having an active leadership position in the company.

The bestselling "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) hat, introduced during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, has become an iconic symbol of his political movement.

These red hats, emblazoned with the slogan in white letters, are officially manufactured in the U.S. by Cali-Fame, a company based in California. Despite claims to the contrary, official MAGA hats are not made in China.

The Trump Store, operated by the Trump Organization, has expanded its merchandise offerings significantly, launching at least 168 new products during the presidential transition period between Election Day and Inauguration Day.

In addition to the classic red MAGA hats, the Trump Store has introduced variations such as the "45-47" MAGA hat, celebrating Trump's two presidencies. This version features the American flag at the left temple and "45/47" embroidery at the right temple, maintaining the high-crown design.

FOX Business reached out to the White House for comment on the new merchandise, but was referred to the Trump Organization, who did not immediately respond.