'Happy Trump' pins available, among other collectibles, after president dons new accessory

President Donald Trump is no stranger to making a statement and catches the media’s attention in doing so — this time, with new lapel pins.

Trump has worn various styles over the years, some garnering more reaction than others.

Most recently, he wore a new pin he called the "Happy Trump" pin, gaining significant attention from the media and public.

Trump wore the accessory during a meeting with various high-profile oil and gas executives Jan. 9 alongside his customary American flag pin. The pin appears to be a cartoon-style depiction of Trump wearing his trademark blue suit and red tie with his mouth agape and eyebrows ruffled.

Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy noticed the pin and inquired during the meeting.

The president explained it was a gift.

"You know what this is? That's called a ‘Happy Trump,’" Trump quipped while showing off the accessory to the press.

"And consider the fact that I'm never happy. I'm never satisfied. I will never be satisfied until we make America great again. But we're getting pretty close."

The president appeared to have worn the same pin at least once before in 2025, while swearing in Tulsi Gabbard as the director of National Intelligence, according to reports.

Trump has worn other notable lapel pins, such as a golden pin that resembled a fighter jet in 2025.

Trump wore the gold-adorned pin, which appeared to be an F-22 Raptor fighter jet, during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Sept. 25, according to reports.

During the meeting, the two leaders reportedly discussed the F-35 stealth fighter. Turkey has long sought reentry into the American fighter jet program. Trump reportedly told reporters the two would discuss the F-35.

Others close to the president, including FCC Chair Brendan Carr, have previously caught the public’s attention with lapel pins. In April, Carr wore what appeared to be a gold lapel pin shaped like Trump’s side profile.

The accessory was noticed by right-wing YouTuber and commentator Benny Johnson, who posted photos of Carr on his X account.

"Do you even understand the level of fit that [Carr] has?" wrote Johnson in the post.

Trump often wears an American flag lapel pin, popularized in the late 1960s and early '70s by former President Richard Nixon.

According to reports, Nixon’s chief of staff, H.R. Haldeman, was supposedly inspired by actor Robert Redford’s character in the film "The Candidate."

Over time, the American flag lapel pin gained popularity.

After 9/11, the Bush administration followed suit, and former President George W. Bush and his aides donned the American flag lapel pin.

While the exact origin of the "Happy Trump" pin remains unclear — other than the president saying it was a gift — there’s a wide market of collector's items consumers can purchase at Amazon, Etsy, Ebay, the official White House Gift Shop and other high-end jewelers.

Ann Hand, a prominent jewelry business known for the signature "Liberty Eagle" and "One Country One Destiny" pins, created a custom 2025 Inaugural pin.

The pin, "designed to honor President Trump," features a mother-of-pearl, surrounded by gems.

The pin is sold for $250 and is non-refundable according to their website.

FOX Business spoke with the owner, Ann Hand, who said her designs attempt to tell the "story of America."

"We've done quite a few pins for Republicans and Democrats because we are totally non-partisan," said Hand. "We just try to tell America's story."

FOX Business has found lapel pins designed in the shape of a flag with the numbers 45 and 47 separated by a star, Trump and Vance campaign-style pins and even a design featuring the well-known photo of Trump pumping his fist at the crowd after an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

FOX Business found a pin similar to the latest "Happy Trump" pin available for purchase on Amazon for $9.99. According to the product page, the pin was first made available Oct. 28, 2020.

At the time of publication, the pin is "currently unavailable" according to the product page.

In the hours that followed the meeting, various "Happy Trump" pins appeared to be available for sale on other platforms such as eBay.

What appears to be the same pin the president was wearing is available on eBay for $26.99, and from another seller at $30.

Since then, others have followed suit and various iterations of the pin appear to be available for sale on the platform.

The "Happy Trump" pin design also appeared to be available for purchase in the form of a water bottle sticker on platforms such as Etsy.

EBay also offers pins in the shape of the presidential seal; one is inscribed with "Donald Trump 45th President" and another supposed "gold-plated" lapel pin is of Trump’s profile, appearing to be similar to the one Carr wore previously.

The White House Gift Shop also offers lapel pins of its own.

They include a Presidential Great Eagle Lapel Pin, a "Brooch Style" USA flag pin "as worn by President Obama" and the Great Seal of the United States.

The White House did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.