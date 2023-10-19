Citigroup fires employee over 'revolting' antisemitic social media post

Citigroup has fired an employee who wrote an antisemitic social media post that suggested Hitler was justified in carrying out the Holocaust after the message sparked outrage online.

The non-partisan group Stop AntiSemitism on Wednesday posted a screenshot on X, formerly known as Twitter, from then-Citi personal banker Nozima Husainova's Instagram account, showing how she responded to claims about Israel and the Al-Ahli Hospital bombing in Gaza with the reaction, "No wonder why Hitler wanted to get rid of all of them." She added a smiley face to the post.

Stop AntiSemitism then tagged Citi in a post that showed Husainova's archived LinkedIn account and asked, "Is this vile antisemite your employee?" A Citi customer service agent responded to one of the posts, "Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We are looking into this matter."

When contacted by FOX Business for comment about Husainova on Thursday, a Citi spokesperson said in a statement, "We terminated the employment of the person who posted the revolting antisemitic comment on social media. We condemn antisemitism and all hate speech and do not tolerate it in our bank."

Husainova is not the only worker to lose their job this week after being featured on social media by Stop AntiSemitism.

Florida dentist Dr. Ahmed ElKoussa was fired from his employer, CG Smile, after he was caught on camera ripping posters down of Israeli children who were kidnapped during the Hamas terrorist attack on Oct. 7.

Beverly Hills Dr. Andrew Thierry has also been let go as chief medical officer at ExpertMRI after Stop AntiSemitism put some of his social media posts over the past few weeks on blast. In a few examples, Thierry wrote on X that "Zionists are genocidal, demonic, greedy, pedophilic retards" and that "[t]he only thing Zionists are Superior at are lies, deceit and genocide."

Thierry issued a message on Wednesday to apologize "if anyone interpreted my words the wrong way," adding that he "love[s] everyone which includes Jews and all God's children."

In a statement announcing that Thierry "will not be affiliated with the company in any capacity moving forward," ExpertMRI said it was "aware of the disturbing, anti-Semitic comments" posted by Thierry and reiterated that the medical group "emphatically condemns antisemitism as well as any other expression of hate."